Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

