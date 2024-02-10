Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

C opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

