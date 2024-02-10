Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Sells $1,637,863.50 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. State Street Corp grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 136.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 426,831 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

