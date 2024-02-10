Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LADR

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.