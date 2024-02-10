Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.94.
Ladder Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on LADR
Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.