Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $65,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $47.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $911.58. 1,836,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,843. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $913.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock valued at $24,130,312. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.