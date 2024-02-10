Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $47.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $911.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,843. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $913.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $783.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

