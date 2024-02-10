LCI Industries Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

LCII has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

LCI Industries stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

