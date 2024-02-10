LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,827.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LCNB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LCNB by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

