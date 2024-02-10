Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Raymond E. Scott Sells 10,652 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

