LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

LDTC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. LeddarTech has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

