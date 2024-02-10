Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

