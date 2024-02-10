Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $396.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 40.48% and a negative return on equity of 266.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $50,461.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,063. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 42,669 shares of company stock valued at $70,374 in the last ninety days. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 59,972 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

