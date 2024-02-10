Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 36,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 32,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

