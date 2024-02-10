Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $113.60 and last traded at $113.52, with a volume of 193069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

