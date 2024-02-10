LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.85% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.5 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.48. 77,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

