LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $947.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

