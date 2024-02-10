Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Lennar worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

LEN opened at $153.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.