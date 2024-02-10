Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

NASDAQ LI opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% during the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 796,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

