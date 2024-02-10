Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $319.23 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.37.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

