Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

