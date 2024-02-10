Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.28 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $214.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

