Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Okta by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

