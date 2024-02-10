Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

