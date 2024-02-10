Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,300. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of TMDX opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

