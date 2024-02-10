Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 75,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Credo Technology Group worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,882,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,894,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $258,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,882,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,894,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,273,759 shares of company stock valued at $42,968,044. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.2 %

CRDO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

