Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $501,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at $179,607,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 2,245.9% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,446,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 2,342,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at $143,417,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $127.48 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

