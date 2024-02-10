Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,088 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

