Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 14,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
