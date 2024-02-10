Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 641 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 78,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

