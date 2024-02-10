Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 89,761 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 89,761 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

