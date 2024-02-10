Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $8.33 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 160,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,120,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,398,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $740.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.02 and a 200-day moving average of $580.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

