Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

