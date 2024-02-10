LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258 over the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

