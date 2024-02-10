Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.97. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.