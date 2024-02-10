Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Macerich also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.860 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macerich has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.35.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macerich by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macerich by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

