MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

MAG stock opened at C$11.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 10.53. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.83391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile



MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

