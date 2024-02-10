MAGIC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.79 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $315.20 million and $63.79 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,947,977 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

