Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Man Wah Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.