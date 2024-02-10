Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $40,526,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,443. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

