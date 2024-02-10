Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $11.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.84. 9,539,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,594. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.