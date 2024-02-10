Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $15.65 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.