Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $21.43 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for about 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.18% of Mosaic worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 224.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,413. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.