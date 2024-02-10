Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,162 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 4.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,317. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.