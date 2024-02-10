Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 467,974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,974 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,427,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,193,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

