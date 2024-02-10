Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Declares $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

