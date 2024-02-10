Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

