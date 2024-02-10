Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $145,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $527.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $527.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

