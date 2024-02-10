Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $395.15 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Marui Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

