Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $395.15 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.75%.
Marui Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $38.90.
About Marui Group
