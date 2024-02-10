MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.4 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 101,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $368.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $35.29.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,917.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
