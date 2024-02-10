Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. 1,008,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.32.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

